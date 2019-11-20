Easy for Malaysian Ziyad in Infosys Foundation Challenge

Mumbai: Mohammad Tah M Ziyad of Malayasia had an easy found one as he cruised past the challenge with ease against Sagar Seervi Kaag 21-8, 21-9 in the first men's qualifying round, on day one of the Infosys Foundation, India International Challenge badminton, at the CCI court here on Wednesday.

Shivam Sharma /Rutaparna Panda (Ind) bt Eng Cheong / Yap Ling of Malayasia 21-9 21-15 in the doubles qualifying round.

In an all India affair which was a close encounters, Lakshmi Priyanka Subramanian who lost the first game bounced back to beat Durva Gupta 15-21, 21-17, 21-15, while in the men’s section, which was also off Indians. Balraj Kajla got the better of Orijit Chaliha 21-17, 13-21, 21-14.

Results:

Mixed doubles - Rohan Kapoor / Sanjana Santosh (IND) bt Kirtesh Dhindhwal / Rudrani Jaiswal 21-12, 21-14; Tushar Sharma / Tapaswini Samantaray (IND) bt Gaurav Deswal / Megha Morchana Bora (IND) 21-15, 20-22, 21-13; Man Wei Chong+Teoh Mei Xing (MAS) bt Vinay Kumar Singh /Sanghamitra Saikia 21-13, 21-7; Arun George / Anoushka Parikh (IND) bt Anjan Buragohain / Ningshi Block Hazarika (IND) 21-13, 21-13; Chia Weijie / Tan Pearly Koong Le (MAS) bt Kashish Sharma / Kirti Prasad (IND) 21-9 21-4; Siddharth Jakhar / Deeksha Choudhary (IND) bt Vishal Thakran / Anubha Kaushik 21-19, 21-10; S. Krishnaprasad / A Bhat K (IND) Eveshgaran Vasigaran / Dharshinie Vasigaran (MAS) 21-14, 21-16;