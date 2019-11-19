Infosys Foundation India International Challenge badminton starts Nov 20

Mumbai: A total of 250 shuttlers from India and 12 other countries will lock horns during the Infosys Foundation India International Challenge tournament, which will be held here from Wednesday.

The tournament, which has the overall prize money of USD 25,000, will be played at the Cricket Club of India and the qualifying rounds will start on November 20 and the main draw from November 21.The final will be held on November 24, a media release said.

Apart from Indian players, this year will see participation from star players from Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and upcoming players from countries like Russia, United States, Bhutan, among others. In the Men's Singles event, the No.1 and No.2 seed players include Valdimir Malkov (Russia) and Ajay Jayaram (India).