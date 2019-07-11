Dutee Chand fastest Indian in 100m global event

<p><strong>Napoli: </strong>Dutee Chand is the first Indian woman track and field athlete to win a 100m gold in a global event. She is also the second Indian sprinter to win a gold in a global event after Hima Das, who clinched the top spot in 400m in the World Junior Athletics Championships last year.</p><p>National record holder Dutee Chand earned the distinction in the World Universiade after she won the 100m dash event in Napoli. The 23-year-old clocked 11.32 seconds and led the race from start to finish. The Odisha runner’s national record stands at 11.24 seconds. Dutee had recently admitted to having a relationship with a girl.</p><p>- <strong>SPORTS DESK</strong></p>