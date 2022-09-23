e-Paper Get App
Duleep Trophy final: Yashasvi Jaiswal slams 209* as West Zone lead South by massive 319 runs

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 23, 2022, 05:10 PM IST
article-image

Yashasvi Jaiswal slammed a double century to put West Zone in a commanding position against South Zone at stumps on Day 3 of the Duleep Trohpy 2022 final in Coimbatore on Friday, September 23.

Jaiswal was unbeaten on 209 at the end of the day. He raced to the double-figure mark in just 235 balls. His innings included 23 boundaries and 3 sixes.

West Zone were 376-3 at the end of the day with Sarfaraz Khan batting at 30.

