Duleep Trophy: Ajinkya Rahane slams double ton for West Zone

Ajinkya Rahane in action. | Photo: Twitter

Ajinkya Rahane hit the comeback trail with a double century for West Zone against North East in Duleep Trophy on Friday.

Leading from the front, Rahane came to bat after opener Prithvi Shaw (113) departed.

Rahane (207) along with Yashasvi Jaiswal (228) steadied West Zone as both batsmen notched up double tons.

West Zone finished Day 1 on 509-2.