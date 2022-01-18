Double delight for Mumbai’s Zahan Setalvad as he tops both show jumping events at the 3rd equestrian trials for Asian Games

Mumbai

Zahan Setalvad astride Caprice was the pick of the athletes as he emerged as the best in both 1.50m and 1.40 among others in show jumping, at the 3rd trials of equestrian team and individual selection concluded at Amateur Riders’ Club, Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai on Sunday.

He is among the others who will don the Indian colours in the forthcoming 19th Asian Games to be held in Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China in September.

Putting in ten years of riding has helped Zahan to be delighted in this achievement. “It has been ten years since I have been in love with this sport. I feel the hard work is paying off,” said the 4th year Law student from Rizvi College.

“It was tough during the initial stages of the pandemic due to the ristructions but once things changed as the world moved on, we all put in our best and the outcome says it all,” said Zahan who will be making his second Asian contest.

The best part of this (pandemic) for many sports persons is that they have gained self confidence, and Zahan is no different. “This has boosted my confidence, and I hope to give it my best shot and make our country proud, Signs off Zahan, who put in four hours of riding during his practice session.

“I am very happy with my performance in the 3rd trial. I was fortunate enough to get a team as well as an individual qualification. Hopefully I can keep replicating these results and do well in China”. said Zahan

In the 1.40m, Zahan with just one penalty point emerged on to astride Caprice to finish in 68.30 seconds. Sehaj Singh Virk and Kirat Singh Nagra (Laila Lardanos & Little Joe) finished 2nd and 3rd respectively with time of 70.59 and 71.28 seconds, in that order.

The 1.50 m which followed thereafter was no different as Zahan astride El Capitan was best among the others, but four penalties did not hinder him to finish on top. The champ clocked 76.94seconds, leaving behind his brother Kaevaan Setalvad and Kirat Singh Nagra (atop Alasdair & Little Joe) in the second and third places.

Results

Show jumping 1.40 m

1. Zahan Setalvad (Caprice )

2. Sehaj Singh Virk (Laila Lardanos)

3. Kirat Singh Nagra (Little Joe)

1.50 m

1. Zahan Setalvad (El Capitan)

2. Kaevaan Setalvad (Alasdai)

3. Kirat Singh Nagra (Little Joe)

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 05:08 PM IST