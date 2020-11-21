Dortmund's Erling Haaland bags Golden Boy 2020 award

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland has been rewarded for his stunning exploits, named the 2020 Golden Boy recipient.

Portuguese forward Joao Felix won the award last year. The prize is presented by Italian newspaper Tuttosport to the best player aged 21 or under from a top league in Europe.

Haaland beat the likes of Jadon Sancho, Alphonso Davies, Mason Greenwood and Ansu Fati to the award.

The Dortmund striker scored 44 goals across all competitions in 2019-20 - 16 of those coming in 18 appearances after a mid-season move from Austrian champions Salzburg to the Bundesliga side.

Among all Bundesliga players last season to have scored at least 10 goals, only Bayern star Robert Lewandowski (81.2) had a better minutes-per-goal record than Haaland (81.7).

Haaland scored six goals in this season Bundesliga season for Dortmund.

The 20-year-old has found the back of the net four times through three Champions League fixtures in 2020-21, taking his tally to 11 goals from 11 matches across all competitions.