'Don't understand this kind of attitude on the court': Novak Djokovic on Cameron Norrie's behaviour during their Italian Open clash

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic has opened up about his tetchy battle with Cameron Norrie during their Italian Open game on Tuesday. The world number one said he was baffled by the Britain player's behaviour, claiming he has usually been nice off the field.

Seeded 13th, Norrie broke back immediately after breaking down early in the second. Djokovic had already given up the point when he hit one high with an open court. While he walked away, Norrie struck one onto his opponent's left ankle. Although the 27-year-old put his hand up to say sorry, the shot drew a glare from the Serbian great.

Djokovic, who won 6-3 6-4, said he wasn't going to submit to such hostile behaviour of the opposition. As quoted by the BBC, the 35-year-old conceded:

"I have got along very well with Cameron over the years that he's been on tour. He's a very nice guy off the court so I don't understand this kind of attitude on the court. He brought the fire and I responded to that. I'm not going to allow someone behaving like this bending my head. That's all it is. What happens on the court, we leave on the court and move on."

Novak Djokovic to lock horns with Holger Rune in the quarter final:

After Djokovic's brief absence from the starting line to attend to his injury, the ace player quickly jumped out to a 3-0 lead before slowing down Norrie's momentum with a few holds. The 27-year-old Briton turned back three set points, but failed to stop Djokovic from winning the first set.

Norrie gave it back after being made to wait initially as Djokovic prepared to serve the match. After the Serbian sealed his match point, the duo exchanged a fiery handshake without words at the net.

With that win, Djokovic reached his 17th consecutive Rome quarterfinal and will face Holger Rune in the last eight.