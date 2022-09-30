'Don't overthink perfect ending': Roger Federer on not finishing career with win in Laver Cup

Tennis great Roger Federer said that one should not overthink about a perfect ending after losing his retirement match at the Laver Cup.

Federer, who played alongside Rafael Nadal, lost 6-4, 6-7, 9-11 the doubles match to Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe at the O2 Arena, London.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion despite losing in his final matches claimed his retirement was perfect.

"We all hope for a fairytale ending. Here's how mine went: Lost my last singles. Lost my last doubles. Lost my last team event. Lost my voice during the week. Lost my job. But still, my retirement could not have been more peRFect and I'm so happy with how everything went. So don't overthink that perfect ending, yours will always be amazing in your own way," Federer wrote on Instagram.

The Swiss maestro won 103 tour-level trophies, only behind Connors (109). It is to be noted that Federer never retired from a match and, at the age of 36, became the oldest World No.1 in the history of the ATP rankings on February 19, 2018.