e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Don't overthink perfect ending': Roger Federer on not finishing career with win in Laver Cup

'Don't overthink perfect ending': Roger Federer on not finishing career with win in Laver Cup

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 30, 2022, 02:42 PM IST
article-image

Tennis great Roger Federer said that one should not overthink about a perfect ending after losing his retirement match at the Laver Cup.

Federer, who played alongside Rafael Nadal, lost 6-4, 6-7, 9-11 the doubles match to Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe at the O2 Arena, London.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion despite losing in his final matches claimed his retirement was perfect.

"We all hope for a fairytale ending. Here's how mine went: Lost my last singles. Lost my last doubles. Lost my last team event. Lost my voice during the week. Lost my job. But still, my retirement could not have been more peRFect and I'm so happy with how everything went. So don't overthink that perfect ending, yours will always be amazing in your own way," Federer wrote on Instagram.

The Swiss maestro won 103 tour-level trophies, only behind Connors (109). It is to be noted that Federer never retired from a match and, at the age of 36, became the oldest World No.1 in the history of the ATP rankings on February 19, 2018.

Read Also
'Most beautiful sporting picture for me': Virat Kohli on Rafael Nadal crying for Roger Federer
article-image

RECENT STORIES

'Don't overthink perfect ending': Roger Federer on not finishing career with win in Laver Cup

'Don't overthink perfect ending': Roger Federer on not finishing career with win in Laver Cup

Ind vs SA: Mohammed Siraj replaces injured Jasprit Bumrah in T20I squad against Proteas

Ind vs SA: Mohammed Siraj replaces injured Jasprit Bumrah in T20I squad against Proteas

'Mohammed Shami' can do the job': Saba Karim on replacement for Jasprit Bumrah

'Mohammed Shami' can do the job': Saba Karim on replacement for Jasprit Bumrah

It's official! MotoGP to race in India next year at Noida

It's official! MotoGP to race in India next year at Noida

Ravindra Jadeja shares picture of his 'dear friend' Sanjay Manjrekar on Twitter; here's commentators...

Ravindra Jadeja shares picture of his 'dear friend' Sanjay Manjrekar on Twitter; here's commentators...