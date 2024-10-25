'Don't Need Fan Like You': Glenn Maxwell Sheds Light On Fallout With Virender Sehwag During His KXIP Stint

Glenn Maxwell | Credits: Twitter

Veteran Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has opened up on his fallout with ex-Indian opening batter Virender Sehwag amid the IPL 2017 season when he was part of Kings XI Punjab. The Victorian revealed that Sehwag calling him a 'big disappointment' during the post-match presser did not go down well with him and Maxwell said he was no longer the retired cricketer's fan.

The match in question relates to the one between Kings XI Punjab and Rising Pune Supergiants hosted by Pune. Batting first, Punjab had been skittled for 73 and the Steven Smith-led side won by nine wickets. With Maxwell as captain, the all-rounder departed for a duck in three deliveries.

"I found I'd been deleted from the main WhatsApp group" - Glenn Maxwell

Writing in his new book, Maxwell recalled how Sehwag, who was the director of cricket operations, said he wants to do the press conference and was later deleted from the whatsapp group.

I volunteered to do press that night, but Sehwag said he would instead. Upon getting onto the team bus, I found I'd been deleted from the main WhatsApp group. What was going on here? By the time we reached the hotel my phone was blowing up, with Sehwag having unloaded on me as a "big disappointment" , blaming me for not taking responsibility as captain, and all the rest. It was unpleasant, especially when I thought we had parted on good terms."

"I texted him to say how much it hurt to read those comments and added that he had lost a fan in me for the way he had conducted himself. Sehwag's response was simple: "Don't need fan like you." We never spoke again."