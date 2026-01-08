Don Bosco, St. Anne’s & Mount Carmel Shine In Hockey League Action At St. Stanislaus Ground | Representative Image

Mumbai: An action-packed day of inter-school hockey league matches unfolded at St. Stanislaus Ground, Bandra, as fixtures across the Olympian Walter D’Souza League, Fr. Jude Rodrigues League, and Oliver Andrade League delivered dominant performances, closely contested encounters, and disciplined defensive displays across Boys’ and Girls’ age groups.

Olympian Walter D’Souza League – Boys U-12

Don Bosco High School, Borivali opened the day with a hard-fought 1–0 victory over St. Xavier’s High School, Goregaon. Mohit Pandey scored the solitary goal to secure the win.

Don Bosco High School, Matunga were in commanding form against Yashodham High School, registering a comprehensive 6–0 victory. Marcusherran Jeesudass starred with a hattrick, while Etyzel D’Silva, Ansh Munde, and Tejas Gupta added a goal each.

Lakshdham High School, Goregaon and St. Anne’s International played out a closely fought goalless draw, with both teams displaying resolute defence.

St. Anne’s High School then produced a dominant display to defeat Mount Mary High School 3–0. Llewelyn Kilhon struck twice, while Harsh Dhadai added the third goal to seal the win.

Fr. Jude Rodrigues League – Girls U-12

In the Girls U-12 fixtures, Carmel of St. Joseph secured a 2–0 victory over St. Anne’s International School, with Shanaya Naidu finding the net.

Yashodham High School edged past St. Anne’s High School 1–0 in a hard-fought contest, courtesy of a decisive strike from Ritika Mishra.

Mount Carmel ICSE, Malad rounded off the Girls U-12 action with a composed 2–0 win over Lakshdham High School. Ihaana Roy and Parissi were on target.

Oliver Andrade League – Boys U-10

The Boys U-10 category witnessed a dominant performance from Don Bosco High School, Matunga ‘A’ Team, who registered an emphatic 7–0 win over Dr. Antonio Da Silva High School, Dadar ‘A’ Team. Siddhant Chauhan led the scoring with a hattrick, while Shrihan Bhoir netted twice. Zihan Sequeira and Vidyuta Aswale also contributed to the tally.

St. Stanislaus High School followed up with a convincing 4–0 victory over Dr. Antonio Da Silva High School, Dadar ‘B’ Team. Goals were scored by Skylar Misquitta, Advait Karnapure, Pradnesh Shinde, and Ayush Sharma.

The final match of the day saw St. Dominic Savio High School and Don Bosco High School, Matunga ‘B’ Team share the honours in a goalless draw.

Brief Scores

Venue: St. Stanislaus Ground, Bandra

Date: January 8, 2026

Olympian Walter D’Souza League – Boys U-12

Don Bosco HS (Borivali) 1 (M. Pandey) bt St. Xavier’s HS (Goregaon) 0

Don Bosco HS (Matunga) 6 (M. Jeesudass 3, E. D’Silva, A. Munde, T. Gupta) bt Yashodham HS 0

Lakshdham HS (Goregaon) 0 drew with St. Anne’s Int. 0

St. Anne’s HS 3 (L. Kilhon 2, H. Dhadai) bt Mount Mary HS 0

Fr. Jude Rodrigues League – Girls U-12

Carmel of St. Joseph 2 (S. Naidu) bt St. Anne’s Int. 0

Yashodham HS 1 (R. Mishra) bt St. Anne’s HS 0

Mount Carmel ICSE (Malad) 2 (I. Roy, Parissi) bt Lakshdham HS 0

Oliver Andrade League – Boys U-10

Don Bosco HS (Matunga) ‘A’ 7 (S. Chauhan 3, S. Bhoir 2, Z. Sequeira, V. Aswale) bt Dr. Antonio Da Silva HS (Dadar) ‘A’ 0

St. Stanislaus HS 4 (S. Misquitta, A. Karnapure, P. Shinde, A. Sharma) bt Dr. Antonio Da Silva HS (Dadar) ‘B’ 0

St. Dominic Savio HS 0 drew with Don Bosco HS (Matunga) ‘B’ 0