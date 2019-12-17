Don Bosco bundled out of Harris Shield Super League

Mumbai: Half-centuries off the willows of Pranav Gupta (74), Devendra Vansh (65) and an unbeaten known of 57 by Likhit Kadam saw Dr Antonio da Silva High School post a healthy 295 against Children’s Aid Society in the third round of the under-16 Harris Shield Super League, day-one inter-school cricket, here on Tuesday.

In reply Children's Aid Society were 38 with their openers holding on to the crease in the 12 overs they faced, at the draw of stumps.

Four wickets each by Aarya Gawas (4-25) and Dhawal Mate (4-12) saw Parle Tilak Vidyalay restrict Don Bosco, Matunga for 95, at the Dilip Vengsarkar Foundation ground, Oval. Parle Tilak Vidyalay were sitting pretty at 91 for the lose of two wickets in reply.

Brief scores

VK Krishna Menon Academy: 204-9 (Shashwat Kapoor 63, Sumit Singh 50, Yash Sabnani 30; Mihir Bhatkar 4-13) against Al Barkaat MMI

Don Bosco High School: 94 (Sudesh Pednekar 63; Arya Gawas 4-25, Dhawal Mate 4-12) against Parle Tilak Vidyalay: 91-2 (Chinmay Kelkar 32, Anish More 33)

Dr Antonio da Silva High School: 295 Pranav Gupta 74, Devendra Vansh 65, Likhit Kadam 57*, Lakshya Tiwari 30; Kishan Seth 6-142, Rohit Vishal 4-74) against Children’s Aid Society: 38/0

Bombay Scottish: 129/9 decl (Aarnav Mhambrey 32, A Bhan 34; A Qureshi 4-31, Manav Khuman 3-41) against Anjuman I-Islam Allanna: 6-0