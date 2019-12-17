MCC U-10 Cricket Tournament 2019: Mulund Gym clinch MCC U-10 crown

Mumbai: Mulund Gymkhana defeated Pro-World Talent CA by 28 runs in thefinal of the MCC U-10 Cricket Tournament 2019, played at Kamat Memorial ground (Shivaji Park), here today.

Batting first, Mulund Gymkhana could score only 122 for five off 25 overs with Saif Khan top-scoring with 38. In reply, the Pro-World Talent CA were restricted to 94 for seven, with Aarav Malhotra capturing three wickets.

The new Mumbai and India U-19 batting sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal, the product of Jwala Sports Foundation alongwith MCC Director Jwala Singh, presented the trophies.

Other prizes

Best batsman: Srihann Haridaass (Achievers C.A.)

Best Bowler: Daviet Pandey (Mulund Gym)

Brief scores: Mulund Gym 122-5 (Saif Khan 38, Arya Karle 20) bt Pro World Talent CA 94-7 (Aarav Malhodtrfa 3/15) by 28 runs. MoM- Aarav Malhotra.