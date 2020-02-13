Don Bosco ‘B’ beat Don Bosco ‘A’

Don Bosco, Matunga ‘B’ defeated their senior string Don Bosco ‘A’ by a narrow 3-2 margin in the boys’ under-12 final.

The summit clash witnessed a keen contest between the Don Bosco outfits. The Don Bosco ‘B’ did well to capitalize on the chances that came their way and scored through Shantanu Mhatre, Aaryan Kusam and Avigyan Shetty to clinch the top honours. Shraddhesh Khamkar netted both the goals for the Don Bosco ‘A’ team.

Results – Veteran Men’s (final): Rebels Sports Club 4 (Dhanraj Pillai 3, Alexander Solomon) beat Dadar XI 3 (Gavin Vandrine 2, Niren Pimenta). Boys’ under-12: Don Bosco, Matunga ‘B’ 3 (Shantanu Mhatre, Aaryan Kusam, Avigyan Shetty) beat Don Bosco ‘A’ (Shraddhesh Khamkar 2).