Doha Worlds: Grant Holloway wins dramatic gold in 110m hurdles

Doha: Grant Holloway of the US won a dramatic gold in men's 110m hurdles as defending champion Omar McLeod suffered disqualification in the finals at the ongoing World Athletics Championships in Doha.

The dramatic scene happened on Wednesday night when McLeod lost his balance stumbling on the hurdles. He fell onto the track and in the same time blocked the way of Spanish Orlando Ortega beside him. McLeod was disqualified and the top honours went to Holloway who completed the race in 13.10 seconds.

Silver went to authorised neutral athlete Sergey Shubenkov who completed the race in 13.15 seconds ahead of France's European champion Pascal Martinot-Lagarde, who took bronze in 13.18 seconds.

Earlier in the evening, Dina-Asher Smith became the first British woman to win a major global sprint title as she stormed to victory in 200m.

The 23-year-old, who won silver in the 100m, was the outstanding favourite and outclassed the field to take gold in a British record of 21.88 seconds.