 'Doesn't Like Me As A Person, Stabbed Me In The Back': Dinesh Karthik Roasts Nasser Hussain On Podcast; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Doesn't Like Me As A Person, Stabbed Me In The Back': Dinesh Karthik Roasts Nasser Hussain On Podcast; Video

'Doesn't Like Me As A Person, Stabbed Me In The Back': Dinesh Karthik Roasts Nasser Hussain On Podcast; Video

Dinesh Karthik recently joined the Sky Sports podcast with England legends Michael Atherton and Hussain, who have been his colleagues in the commentary box on several occasions.

Rohan SenUpdated: Tuesday, April 09, 2024, 03:59 PM IST
article-image

Royal Challengers Bengaluru star Dinesh Karthik recently trolled Nasser Hussain left right and centre during a Sky Sports podcast after getting praised by the former England captain for his performances in the ongoing IPL 2024.

Karthik joined the podcast with England legends Michael Atherton and Hussain, who have been his colleagues in the commentary box on several occasions.

The 38-year-old is no longer considered for selection in the Indian T20I team but Hussain reckons Karthik might have made a case for himself after cameos of 38* and 28* in the first two games.

“DK you been sensational for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League 2024 and I thought you are pushing for a spot in the World Cup squad after one game,” Hussain said.

Read Also
Watch: Dinesh Karthik Reveals MI Spends ₹3-4 Lakh Per Practice Session Whenever A Player Wants
article-image

DK leaves Hussain gasping for breath

But Karthik playfully hit back at Hussain and went on to reveal that the Englishman doesn't really like him as a person.

"Nasser, I am having none of this. He doesn’t like me as a person, player and wicket-keeper. He was the only person who wanted me out of the Indian team when I was playing in the T20 World Cup.

"He kept asking about Rishabh Pant. Nasser stabbed me in the back with his comments. He is a tiger in the clothes of a sheep. If Nasser has a list of six Indian wicket-keepers, I would probably be the eighth one for him," Karthik replied leaving Hussain and Atherton in splits.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Doesn't Like Me As A Person, Stabbed Me In The Back': Dinesh Karthik Roasts Nasser Hussain On...

'Doesn't Like Me As A Person, Stabbed Me In The Back': Dinesh Karthik Roasts Nasser Hussain On...

PAK vs NZ: Mohammad Amir And Imad Wasim Recalled As Pakistan Name Squad For T20I Series

PAK vs NZ: Mohammad Amir And Imad Wasim Recalled As Pakistan Name Squad For T20I Series

Viral Video: Cristiano Ronaldo Tries To Punch Referee After Being Shown Red Card For Elbowing...

Viral Video: Cristiano Ronaldo Tries To Punch Referee After Being Shown Red Card For Elbowing...

‘No Need To Become Selfish’: Did Mitchell McClenaghan Take A Dig At Virat Kohli After KKR’s...

‘No Need To Become Selfish’: Did Mitchell McClenaghan Take A Dig At Virat Kohli After KKR’s...

Viral Video: Ravindra Jadeja Teases Chepauk Crowd By Walking Out To Bat Before MS Dhoni In IPL 2024...

Viral Video: Ravindra Jadeja Teases Chepauk Crowd By Walking Out To Bat Before MS Dhoni In IPL 2024...