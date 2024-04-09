'Doesn't Like Me As A Person, Stabbed Me In The Back': Dinesh Karthik Roasts Nasser Hussain On Podcast; Video

Royal Challengers Bengaluru star Dinesh Karthik recently trolled Nasser Hussain left right and centre during a Sky Sports podcast after getting praised by the former England captain for his performances in the ongoing IPL 2024.

Karthik joined the podcast with England legends Michael Atherton and Hussain, who have been his colleagues in the commentary box on several occasions.

The 38-year-old is no longer considered for selection in the Indian T20I team but Hussain reckons Karthik might have made a case for himself after cameos of 38* and 28* in the first two games.

“DK you been sensational for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League 2024 and I thought you are pushing for a spot in the World Cup squad after one game,” Hussain said.

DK leaves Hussain gasping for breath

But Karthik playfully hit back at Hussain and went on to reveal that the Englishman doesn't really like him as a person.

"Nasser, I am having none of this. He doesn’t like me as a person, player and wicket-keeper. He was the only person who wanted me out of the Indian team when I was playing in the T20 World Cup.

"He kept asking about Rishabh Pant. Nasser stabbed me in the back with his comments. He is a tiger in the clothes of a sheep. If Nasser has a list of six Indian wicket-keepers, I would probably be the eighth one for him," Karthik replied leaving Hussain and Atherton in splits.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)