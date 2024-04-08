Watch: Dinesh Karthik Reveals MI Spends ₹3-4 Lakh Per Practice Session Whenever A Player Wants

Dinesh Karthik | Credits: Twitter

Royal Challengers Bengaluru wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik has lavished praised on the Mumbai Indians' franchise for providing all the resources to the players in order to become best versions of themselves.

Karthik was part of the Mumbai Indians squad for IPL two seasons, 2012 and 2013 and was an instrumental player in helping the team win the latter edition of the tournament. IPL 2013 was the first season for Rohit Sharma as a captain after taking over the baton from Ricky Ponting in midway and leading Mumbai Indians to a maiden title.

Speaking on Chennai teammate Ravichandran Ashwin's YouTube channel, Dinesh Karthik highlighted how Mumbai Indians create an ecosystem for the players, while revealing that the franchise would provide flight tickets and accommodation as a part of their commitment to support their players.

"MI provide resources in terms of practice and access to the coaches whenever you want to upskill your game. They're always there, creating an ecosystem for you to become the best player that you can be. I think that was their first and biggest learning experience,” Karthik said.

"You can tell MI hat you know that in between Ranji Trophy matches, I want to practice, and they have a field, coaches, balls, bowlers and sidearms. They will give you a stay, flight and everything possible to become the best version of yourself." he added.

Dinesh Karthik talking about the Mumbai Indians ecosystem. (Ashwin YT).



- One of the greatest franchises for a reason! 💥 pic.twitter.com/2e73RulGUS — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 8, 2024

Many youngsters have risen through the ranks while playing for Mumbai Indians, including the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Ishan Kishan, Ajinkya Rahane, Dhawal Kulkarni, Manish Pandey, Ambati Rayudu, Pandya Brothers - Hardik and Krunal, Abhishek Nayar and to name a few. These players made their career breakthrough by representing MI in IPL and went on to play for Team India.

Mumbai Indians expect players to do well for the team, says Karthik

Dinesh Karthik said that Mumbai Indians expect the players to perform and do well for the team and if the players are unable to live the expectations of the franchise, they continue back them by having faith in the players. He also said that Mumbai Indians is best place where a plater can hone their skills and has a greater chance of enhancing their game.

"Do they expect results? Yes, like any other franchise, you would, but they're also providing you with the resources to say that you become the best player that you can be, and then when you come on to play for MI, we expect you to do well for us. If you don't do well for us, that's fine, but we trust you." former Mumbai Indians cricketer said.

"And you have a much better chance of improving your game, improving your skill sets, and then competing in the IPL, where you know that as a team we do well and they help do that to each and every person." he added.

MI spend ₹3-4 lakhs per practice session, reveals Dinesh Karthik

Ex-Mumbai Indians cricketer revealed that players get to practice with Kookaburra balls, which are far more expensive than other types of season balls used for training sessions. He also said that the franchise spend lakhs per practice session in order to help the players to hone their skills.

"They've created a nice ecosystem, and you can see that they have a ground in Ghansoli, which is beautiful. They have wickets for you; they have a ground, as I said. They have balls. You have to understand that when I say balls, it might sound frivolous." Dinesh Karthik said.

"Each Kookaburra ball is Rs 15,000. When you play with a Kookaburra ball, it is very different from playing with any other cricket ball. So to provide 20 to 30 balls is Rs 3 lakh a practice session... Rs 3-4 lakh per practice session.” he added.