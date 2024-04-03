'Do You Want To Watch KGF Tonight?': LSG Takes Wise Dig At Kohli, Maxwell & Faf du Plessis After Their Poor Returns For RCB In IPL 2024 Clash

Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell | Credits: Twitter

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) had taken an indirect cheeky dig at Royal Challengers Bengaluru's batting trio of Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and Faf du Plessis following their poor performances in the IPL 2024 clash at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday, March 3.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru suffered their second successive defeat of the ongoing IPL season with a 28-run loss to Lucknow Super Giants. With a target of 182, RCB were bowled out for 153 in 19.4 overs. Mayank Yadav was too hot to handle for the hosts as he picked 3 wickets while conceding just 14 runs with an economy rate of 3.50 in four overs.

A win at home followed by a win away from home for the Lucknow Super Giants!



They move to number 4⃣ on the Points Table!



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/ZZ42YW8tPz#TATAIPL | #RCBvLSG pic.twitter.com/uc8rWveRim — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 2, 2024

However, RCB batters Virat Kohli (22), Faf du Plessi (19) and Glenn Maxwell (0) failed to step up for the team and disappointed the fans with their poor returns. All three walked back to dressing room inside Powerplay.

Following their dismissals, LSG took a wise dig at RCB batting with a tweet on X handle (formerly Twitter).

"Do you want to watch KGF tonight?"

"No, thanks".

Plans change 😌 pic.twitter.com/L3wV36GeCu — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) April 2, 2024

For unversed, KGF (Kolar Gold Factory) is one of the most and blockbuster Kannada films produced by and directed by Prashanth Neel and Vijay Kiragandur. Actor Yash played a lead in Chapter 1 and 2 of KGF. KGF is also initials of the three Royal Challengers Bengaluru batters - Kohli, Glenn and Faf.