'Disappointing': Harsha Bhogle after Waqar Younis says 'Mohammad Rizwan offering namaz in front of Hindus very special'

'Voice of cricket' Harsha Bhogle on Tuesday said former Pakistan captain Waqar Younis' statement regarding Mohammad Rizwan offering namaz "in front of Hindus" during Sunday's India vs Pakistan encounter "is one of the most disappointing things I have heard".

Taking to Twitter, Bhogle wrote: "For a person of Waqar Younis' stature to say that watching Rizwan offering namaz in front of Hindus was very special to him, is one of the most disappointing things I have heard. A lot of us try hard to play such things down and talk up sport and to hear this is terrible."

"I really hope that a lot of genuine sportslovers in Pakistan are able to see the dangerous side to this statement and join in my disappointment. It makes it very difficult for sportslovers like us to try and tell people it is just sport, just a cricket match," he added.

Bhogle further said he is sure that there will be an apology on the way from Waqar Younis. "You would think that cricketers, as ambassadors of our game, would be a little more responsible. I am sure there will be an apology on the way from Waqar. We need to unite the cricket world, not divide it by religion," he said.

For the unversed, during a talk show after Pakistan's 10-wicket win over India, Waqar Younis said that "Mohammad Rizwan offering namaz in front of Hindus was very very special for me".

Watch Video:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 07:02 PM IST