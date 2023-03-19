 'Dirty politics': Shahid Afridi denies making any statement on ex-Pak PM Imran Khan's arrest
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Dirty politics': Shahid Afridi denies making any statement on ex-Pak PM Imran Khan's arrest

'Dirty politics': Shahid Afridi denies making any statement on ex-Pak PM Imran Khan's arrest

Shahid Afridi jokingly made some comments about former teammate Shoaib Akhtar's injury which people mistook as remarks against Imran Khan.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, March 19, 2023, 06:36 PM IST
article-image

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi on Sunday issued a statement in which he categorically denied saying anything about ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan and the supposed quote that is going viral on social media is fake.

Afridi jokingly made some comments about former teammate Shoaib Akhtar's injury which people mistook as remarks against Imran Khan.

Khan, Pakistan's 1992 World Cup-winning captain, is facing arrest in Islamabad in the Toshakhana case, the hearing on which will take place on March 30.

Read Also
Watch Video: Shahid Afridi's brilliant gesture after Gambhir gets hit on the helmet during a Legends...
article-image

'Not a part of dirty politics'

"I am seeing since yesterday on social media that a statement from my side on Imran Khan is going viral. This is very disappointing, whoever is doing this is... it is just dirty politics.

"I don't want to get into this politics nor do am I a part of it. If I had to say something I would have said it myself.

"You can check my social media accounts or any other place where I have spoken anything about Imran Khan. Please don't make me a part of this dirty politics.

"I only believe in the people of Pakistan and want to work towards serving them. Thank you," Afridi said in a video message.

Controversies surrounding Imran Khan

Lahore police raided Khan's house on Saturday when he was on his way to the court in Islamabad. Police and supporters of Khan's party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), have been engaged in violent clashes over the last few days and over 50 people have been arrested so far.

Imran Khan, in office from 2018 to 2022, is facing a spate of legal challenges, including one that prompted a failed attempt to arrest him on Tuesday, sparking clashes between supporters and police, which also took place on Saturday.

Khan has led nationwide protests since his ouster from power last year and has had a spate of cases registered against him.

Read Also
More trouble for Imran Khan: Police registers terrorism case against ex-Pak PM
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: Mitch Starc and Marsh steal the show in Vizag as Australia inflict biggest-ever...

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: Mitch Starc and Marsh steal the show in Vizag as Australia inflict biggest-ever...

'Dirty politics': Shahid Afridi denies making any statement on ex-Pak PM Imran Khan's arrest

'Dirty politics': Shahid Afridi denies making any statement on ex-Pak PM Imran Khan's arrest

Vizag ODI: Mitchell Starc joins elite list with 9th five-for after India fall to new low of 117-all...

Vizag ODI: Mitchell Starc joins elite list with 9th five-for after India fall to new low of 117-all...

Women's World Boxing Championships: Nikhat Zareen storms into pre-quarterfinals

Women's World Boxing Championships: Nikhat Zareen storms into pre-quarterfinals

Indian veteran Rohan Bopanna clinches maiden Indian Wells Masters doubles crown with Matthew Ebden

Indian veteran Rohan Bopanna clinches maiden Indian Wells Masters doubles crown with Matthew Ebden