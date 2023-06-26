Dinesh Karthik Inaugurates T Natarajan's Cricket Academy, Congratulates Pacer on Dream Achievement

Highly experienced wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik, took part in the opening ceremony of a newly established cricket academy initiated by fast bowler T. Natarajan. Expressing his gratitude, Karthik used Twitter to extend his thanks to Natarajan for granting him the privilege of inaugurating the cricket academy. He acknowledged the significance of the opportunity and expressed his appreciation for being a part of the event.

"An honour for me to inaugurate and begin this exciting journey of Natarajan Cricket Academy which will give wings to several young talents in and around Chinnappampatti. Kudos to my friend @Natarajan_91 for bringing this dream to life," Karthik Tweeted.

Cricket fraternity grace occasion

The event was graced by the presence of various esteemed individuals and prominent figures. These included Varun Chakaravarthy and Washington Sundar, both accomplished cricketers. In addition, P. Ashok Sigamani, the president of the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association, and R. Sivakumar, the Superintendent of Police in Salem district, were also in attendance. The event further saw the participation of popular film actors such as Yogi Babu, Pugazh, and Gopi. Notably, members from the Tamil Nadu cricket team and the Tamil Nadu Premier League were also present to support the occasion.

Hemang Badani, a former cricketer representing India, extended his congratulations to the player from SunRisers Hyderabad for his cricket academy on June 23.

"Hearty Congratulations Nattu .There can't be a better inspiring story than yours. I have no doubts that the stepping stones that you have laid today is going to motivate and pave the way for lots of immensely talented players from all parts to make it big just like you did," Badani Tweeted.

Natarajan has stated he would identify young cricketing talents and offer coaching through the T Natarajan Cricket Academy. State cricketers and youth from across the district participated in the inauguration.