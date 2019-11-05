Diksha Dagar, Tvesa Malik return to action in 14th leg of Women's Pro Golf Tour

Noida: Focus will be on Diksha Dagar and Tvesa Malik as the Hero Women's Pro Golf returns after a two-month break with the 14th leg of the domestic tournament beginning here on Wednesday.

As many as 21 professionals, including Gaurika Bishnoi, leader on the Hero Order of Merit, will tee off at the Noida Golf Club this week for the event which carries a purse of Rs. 8,00,000.

The highlight of the event will be the participation of Diksha, who has been playing mostly on the international circuit.

The 18-year-old from Jhajjar, winner of the Women's South African Open, who also played two Majors, has played only two events on the domestic circuit this season.