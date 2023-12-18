Did You Know? Underworld Don Dawood Ibrahim Is Related To Former Pakistan Captain Javed Miandad; Here's How

Dawood Ibrahim and Javed Miandad | Credits: Twitter

With the hospitalisation of India's most wanted fugitive Dawood Ibrahim purportedly due to poisoning in Karachi, the relationship between him and Pakistan batting great Javed Miandad is again come to the fore.

Dawood, who has been wanted by Indian authorities in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case, has familial ties with another man who has been India's nemesis in the cricketing arena.

ANOTHER BREAKING NEWS - Entire family of former Pakistani cricketer Javed Miandad has been put under house arrest by the Pakistan Army and ISI 🔥🔥



Javed Miyadad is a close relative of terrorist Dawood Ibrahim. There is something big which Pakistan is hiding⚡

UNKNOWN MEN have… pic.twitter.com/tAK3L4s0bP — Satya Prakash (@Satya_Prakash08) December 18, 2023

Miandad, who is infamous in India for the last ball six that he struck off Chetan Sharma to clinch the Australasia Cup for Pakistan in 1986, has relations with Dawood where his son, Junaid, is married to the underworld don's daughter Mahrukh since 2005.

Dawood-Miandad Nexus

When the wedding took place in August 2005, Dawood apparently missed both the reception and marriage reportedly as he wanted to avoid being photographed.

It was a hush-hush affair as far as the fugitive was concerned.

The underworld don is most infamous in India for the Mumbai blasts of 1993 where around 250 people lost their lives in a series of bombings that rocked the city and changed it forever.

It was the most audacious terrorist attack that India had witnessed until then.

Miandad And India

Miandad has been a thorn in India's flesh on the cricket field during his playing days with his feisty attitude.

The Karachi man's finest hour against India was the 1986 Australasia Cup final where he gifted Pakistan its most iconic victory against India.

It was a match where Pakistan's fortunes were down in the dumps throughout the match and the match reached its absolute climax with Pakistan needing six runs off the last ball.

This is where Miandad rose to the occasion when Chetan Sharma's attempt to bowl him with a yorker went horribly wrong and the former smashed him for that infamous six.

Controversial Statements

Miandad has been in the news recently as well with a viral video where he says that Hindus who visit the newly-built Ram Temple in Ayodhya will come out as Muslims as the very foundation of the structure symbolises Islam.

“Those Hindus visiting the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will come out as Muslims. It is our firmly held belief that our faith (Islam) will shine its light on those who visit places that are connected to our roots. Modi may have done wrong by getting the Ram Mandir built in Ayodhya, but it will work as a blessing in disguise for us. I have full faith in Allah that this will be the place from where Muslims will once again rise,” Miandad is heard saying in the video.