Javed Miandad recalls visiting Bal Thackeray's house in Mumbai amid 'India can go to hell' row

Javed Miandad recalls visiting Bal Thackeray's house in Mumbai amid 'India can go to hell' row

Javed Miandad clarified that his statement about India's stance on Pakistan hosting the Asia Cup 2023 was misconstrued by the media.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, February 08, 2023, 08:08 PM IST
Former Pakistan captain Javed Miandad courted controversy when he gave his views on India not visiting Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023.

Miandad had said, "Main to pehle bhi kehta tha, nahi aate to bhaad mein jaayein, hamein koi fark nahi padta (I have always been saying, if India don't to come, we don't care)".

This came after India refused to travel to Pakistan for the tournament which might be shifted to the United Arab Emirates once again.

His reaction sparked an outrage in India with former cricketers like Venkatesh Prasad condemning his comments.

Miandad issues clarification

But the 65-year-old has now issued a clarification on that statement saying that the media misconstrued his remarks.

"What I meant with my comment was if you are not playing, go. (Nahi khelna hain toh jaayein, humein kya hain?) Doesn’t make a difference to us. We are not interested,” Miandad said.

“I just want that the neighbours maintain a good relationship. There are so many Pakistani citizens who have their relatives in India and vice versa."

Miandad recalls meeting Bal Thackeray

Miandad, who's son married underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's daughter, then recalled one of his visits to Bal Thackeray's house in Mumbai even though the Shiv Sena patriarch never said anything nice about Pakistan.

"He (Bal Thackeray) never said anything nice about Pakistan. But I went and met him at his house. He was so nice to me," Miandad narrated.

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) will next month take a call on the Asia Cup and where to host it. The UAE has hosted the last two editions and looks like the frontrunner to play hold it again this year.

