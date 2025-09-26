 Did Suryakumar Yadav & Charith Asalanka Skip The Handshake Ritual During IND Vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Clash? Check Video
With India now set to face Pakistan once again, this time in the final on Sunday in Dubai, all eyes will be on how both sides conduct themselves both on and off the field. The anticipation surrounding the final is high, not just for the cricketing rivalry, but also for the symbolism and emotions tied to each encounter.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Friday, September 26, 2025, 08:20 PM IST
article-image
Image: BCCI/X

In a notable gesture ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav shook hands with Sri Lanka skipper Charith Asalanka during the toss in Dubai. This moment drew attention as it stood in contrast to India's recent decision to avoid handshakes with Pakistani players during both the group stage and Super 4 matches of the tournament.

Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to field first in the match, which is taking place at the Dubai International Stadium. While the cricketing contest was set to be an intense one, the brief but respectful handshake between the two captains was seen as a moment of normalcy amid the emotionally charged atmosphere of the Asia Cup.

India’s decision to refrain from shaking hands with Pakistan in their earlier fixtures was interpreted as a symbolic gesture of solidarity with the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. The move was widely discussed and became a focal point in discussions surrounding sportsmanship and political tensions in the region.

Suryakumar himself was recently fined 30 percent of his match fee by the ICC for post-match comments in which he dedicated India’s win over Pakistan to the victims of the attack and to the Indian armed forces. The incident added further scrutiny to India-Pakistan cricketing relations during this year’s tournament.

