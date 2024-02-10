Devon Conway's Wife Kim Watson Reveals She Lost An Unborn Child Due To Miscarriage

New Zealand opener Devon Conway's wife Kim Watson recently revealed on Instagram about the death of their unborn child due to her miscarriage. Watson took to social media to express her heartfelt emotions after the tragedy which struck the Conway family and also shared a poem by Amy Farquhar.

Conway and Watson got married in April 2022 in South Africa after dating for a long time. They had been engaged since July 2020.

"I’m not one to be public about my personal life but it’s something I know I’m not the only one who has gone through the tough times of a miscarriage but I don’t want to feel ashamed or embarrassed about it but rather open to talking about my experience and feelings so that I could be there for the next woman going through the heartbreak! We will have our miracle one day and we will love them with everything," Kim wrote in her January 31st post.

Devon Conway player profile

Born on July 8, 1991, in Johannesburg, Conway gained prominence as a left-handed batsman and wicketkeeper since taking up the sport in South Africa. He made his debut for the South African domestic team, Gauteng, in 2009, showcasing his early prowess in the game.

However, Conway's international career took a different trajectory when he relocated to New Zealand. After completing a four-year residency period, he became eligible to represent the Kiwis. His international debut for New Zealand came in November 2020, and he swiftly made an impact with his consistent and dynamic batting style.

Rise in international cricket

Conway's remarkable proficiency in all formats of the game has been evident, but he particularly caught global attention with his outstanding performances in T20 cricket.

Notably, he became the first batsman to score a double century on Test debut against England in June 2021.

Playing style

Known for his elegant strokeplay, adaptability, and composure under pressure, Conway has become a key player for New Zealand, contributing significantly to the team's success.

His journey from South Africa to becoming a cricket sensation in New Zealand exemplifies his resilience and adaptability in the competitive world of international cricket.