'Wouldn’t say it’s overall my best': Devon Conway takes U-turn after rating IPL 2023 win as 'the greatest win in my career'

Devon Conway. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

New Zealand and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Devon Conway made a U-turn after calling the IPL 2023 win as the greatest of his career. Instead, the left-handed batter has adjudged it as the best T20 victory of his career and rated the World Test Championship (WTC) the pinnacle of everything.

Conway played a significant in CSK's fifth IPL triumph as he was the highest run-getter for the franchise this season with 672 runs in 16 games at 51.69. The South African-born cricketer hammered six fifties in the tournament and formed a formidable opening partnership with Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Speaking to the broadcaster after CSK's five-wicket win over the Gujarat Titans in the final, he said:

"Personally, is the greatest win in my career. IPL final, doesn’t get bigger than that. Lot of credit to Mike Hussey, fellow left-handed player. Nice to be in his shoes."

However, he now believes winning the WTC final in 2021 was far more superior.

"I think it’s the best T20 victory of my career, I wouldn’t say it’s overall my best. But certainly best T20 victory or achievement in my career. I think the test championship final, winning that for New Zealand was certainly very, very special," he said, as quoted by RNZ.

Devon Conway credits his IPL 2022 stint for success in the 2023 edition:

The 31-year-old conceded that he learnt the tournament's ropes from the 2022 edition and credited the team management for backing him to open the innings throughout the competition.

"It was a great experience, I was fortunate enough to get a few games towards the back end of the IPL last year, so I got a taste of what it’s like, what the pressure is like, what the team expects of me as a player batting in the top order. Getting that backing (to open) from the first game throughout this campaign certainly helped me put my best foot forward and create momentum throughout the tournament," Conway added, as quoted by News18.

Conway also earned the Player of the Match award for his 25-ball 47 in the IPL 2023 final.