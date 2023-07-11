 'Desh Ka Naam Badal Kar Dream11 Rakh Diya Hai Kya?' Fans Slam Team India's New Test Jersey
HomeSports'Desh Ka Naam Badal Kar Dream11 Rakh Diya Hai Kya?' Fans Slam Team India's New Test Jersey

Fans unhappy with the dream11 logo on Team India's new Test jersey.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, July 11, 2023, 02:26 PM IST
article-image
Virat Kohli. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Dream11 replaced Byjus as the official lead sponsor of Team India's Men's team and will stay on for the next three years. The fantasy sports platform began its stint with the upcoming Test series against the West Indies as the words 'Dream11' was printed on the front of the jerseys. However, fans have slammed it, saying that it doesn't look very appealing.

article-image

With the word 'India' appearing nowhere in the jersey, several fans have questioned placing the words Dream11 in place of it. A fan hilariously asked on Twitter whether India's name has been replaced by Dream11. India's Adidas jersey for last month's World Test Championship final against Australia was a simple one as the BCCI logo was on the right, with 'INDIA' written in block letters right in the middle and the netizens seem to want that.

Here's how fans have reacted to India's new jersey:

article-image

Yashasvi Jaiswal likely to make his debut in the first Test against the West Indies:

Meanwhile, the 21-year-old Yashasvi Jaiswal is in line to play his first international game in Dominica and will bat at No. 3 in place of Cheteshwar Pujara. While the left-hander impressed in IPL 2023, his first-class numbers are equally sensational, averaging 80.21 in 15 games.

Vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane said he is glad to have Jaiswal get an opportunity, given his stunning numbers in red-ball cricket and believes he should go out on the field and express himself. As quoted by ESPN Cricinfo, he said:

"I'm really happy for him. He's an exciting talent. He's done really well for Mumbai, and did well in the IPL. Most important is the way he's batting in red-ball cricket. His record is good, he did well in the Duleep Trophy last year and for Mumbai as well. My message will be to just go out there and express himself the way he's batting, and not think too much about [the stage of] international cricket."

The first Test starts on July 12th in Dominica.

