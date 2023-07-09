Team India's Predicted XI For 1st Test Against West Indies

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 09, 2023
Skipper Rohit Sharma will open the innings and will play his first Test as captain in the West Indies.
Shubman Gill will partner Rohit Sharma at the top and will hope to better his record in Test cricket.
With Cheteshwar Pujara dropped, India are likely to blood a new No.3 in Yashasvi Jaiswal. The uncapped left-hander averages 80.21 in first-class cricket.
Virat Kohli is one of the 3 players in the squad to score a Test ton in the West Indies and will be the mainstay of the side.
Ajinkya Rahane, reinstated as vice-captain, also has a Test hundred in the Caribbean and will be keen to build on his performance from WTC final.
Ravindra Jadeja has been a utility all-rounder for India for a long time now. However, he has played only 3 Tests in the Caribbean and would hope to do deliver impactful paerformances.
With KS Bharat failing to make impact, India are likely to hand Ishan Kishan a Test debut in Dominica. He is also capable of hitting the ball a long way.
Ravichandran Ashwin is yet another player in the squad who has a Test hundred in the West Indies. Ashwin averages a healthy 23.17 in 4 Tests in the Caribbean with 17 scalps.
Shardul Thakur has made meaningful contributions with the bat in the couple of years. The right-arm pacer also has a knack of breaking partnerships out of nowhere.
Mohammed Siraj will spearhead India's pace-bowling attack and will look for more consistency after an indifferent WTC final.
Jaydev Unadkat can be a good addition to the eleven as his left-arm angle gives India the point of difference. However, he has taken only 3 wickets in 2 Tests.
