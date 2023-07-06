Team India T20I Squad For West Indies Series: 3 Uncapped And 2 Players With Less Than 10 T20I Caps

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 06, 2023
Yashasvi Jaiswal earned his maiden T20I call-up after sparkling for the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2023. He scored over 600 runs in the season, including the fastest IPL fifty in history.
After two impactful IPL seasons, Tilak Varma has also received a maiden call-up to the T20I squad. IPL 2023 saw Varma score 343 runs in 11 matches at 42.87 for the Mumbai Indians.
Despite a modest showing in IPL 2023, Mukesh Kumar has been selected. He IS yet another uncapped player and was part of the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023 and took 7 scalps in 10 matches.
Umran Malik is one of the pacers included in the 15-man T20I squad. He is one of the 2 players in the T20I squad to have played less than 10 T20Is.
Shubman Gill has established himself as a big name in international cricket. However, its bizarre to know he has played only 6 T20Is. In only his 6th T20I game, Gill smashed a ton in the format.
With 87 T20I appearances, captain Hardik Pandya is the most experienced player in the squad.
With 75 caps, Yuzvendra Chahal is the only other player in the squad to feature in over 50 T20Is.
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma - both of whom have played over 100 T20Is - have been rested.
