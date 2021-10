Denmark Open: India's Ashwini Ponnappa-Sikki Reddy bow out

India women's doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy on Wednesday lost in the first round of the ongoing Denmark Open.

The Indian duo got defeated by South Korea's Lee Sohee and Shin Seung-chan 17-21, 13-21 at Court 1.

On the same day, women's doubles pair of Jakkampudi Meghana and S Ram Poorvisha lost against Indonesia's Nita Violina Marwah and Putri Syaikah by 8-21, 7-21, at court 2.

On Tuesday, India's Srikanth Kidambi got the better of compatriot B Sai Praneeth in straight sets by 21-14, 21-11 in the men's singles 1st round.

His victory was followed by the men's doubles pair of MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila defeating England's Ben Lane and Sean Vendy by 21-19, 21-15.

Later on Tuesday, India shuttler PV Sindhu marched ahead to the next round of the ongoing Denmark Open by defeating Turkey's Neslihan Yigit 21-12, 21-10.

Published on: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 06:44 PM IST