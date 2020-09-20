Delhi vs Punjab: Paytm First Games Fantasy Prediction: Indian T20 League

24 matches have been played between Delhi and Punjab so far, in which Delhi won 10 and Punjab won 14 matches.

For the first time in Punjab's team, KL Rahul is going down as captain. Under his captaincy, Punjab team will enter the field with it’s big players like C Gayle, G Maxwell and M Shami.

Delhi's team led by the youngest captain of the league, S Iyer will come to the field with their full strength and players like S Dhawan, R Ashwin, M Stoinis, I Sharma and K Rabada.

Here some details of Delhi vs Punjab: Paytm First Games Fantasy team predictions:

The 2nd match of the T20 tournament pits Delhi against Punjab which starts on Sunday, September 20th at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

Probable XI: Delhi

S Dhawan, S Iyer, P Shaw, A Rahane, R Pant, R Ashwin, M Stoinis, A Mishra, K Rabada, I Sharma

Top Picks for Delhi: M Stoinis, S Iyer, I Sharma, K Rabada, R Ashwin

Probable XI: Punjab

KL Rahul, C Gayle, M Agarwal, G Maxwell, N Pooran, M Singh, S Cottrell, K Gowtham, M Shami, M Ashwin, A Singh

Top Picks for Punjab: KL Rahul, C Gayle, G Maxwell, M Shami

Suggested Paytm First Games Fantasy Team

WK – KL Rahul

Batsman – S Dhawan, S Iyer, C Gayle, R Pant

All Rounder – M Stoinis, G Maxwell

Bowler – M Shami, R Ashwin, I Sharma, S Cottrell

Best Captain Picks – C Gayle, KL Rahul

Best Vice Captain Picks – S Iyer, G Maxwell

With the rise of fantasy games the true winner is always the fan. Our goal is to create a hub for Fantasy Sports fans, which would help users in covering vast variety of factors and formats required for the matches. This would act as a one – stop – service for fantasy cricket audience to understand data, statistics and information for their needs. The data and statistics covered above is for understanding purposes, and is the hypothesis of how we believe the game would evolve. This may not be always correct and we recommend user discretion. Certain states in India do not allow online gaming and in the interest of our fans we suggest to have their respective local jurisdictional laws checked before playing fantasy games.