Gautam Gambhir expresses outrage over Delhi victim not receiving help from passersby: '..everyone's an animal'

Cricketer Gautam Gambhir has expressed his outrage on Twitter regarding the brutal murder of a 16-year-old girl Sakshi in Delhi. The cricketer-turned-MP, Gambhir, directed his questioning towards the entire community to which the killer belongs. Gambhir questioned how people kept passing by during the murder, but no one tried to stop the accused from committing such a heinous act.

"If there had been such a barbaric attack on their sister or daughter, would these people have gone on like this? Animals are not just them, they are all #HeWillSuffer"

While Gambhir's tweet quickly gained widespread attention, with some individuals supporting his statement, other supporters of women wrestlers raised questions about Gambhir's selective advocacy.

Father demands justice

The incident took place on Monday morning in the Shahbad Dairy area of Delhi, where Sarfaraz, the son of the accused named Sahil, brutally stabbed the 16-year-old girl multiple times, causing her death. The accused inflicted around 40 stab wounds before ruthlessly crushing her head with a stone and fleeing the scene. Fortunately, the police managed to apprehend the accused in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh.

Her father, speaking to news agency ANI, said he wants stringent punishment for the accused Sahil Sarafaraz.

"My daughter was stabbed many times, her intestines bulged out, and her head was also broken into four pieces. We demand the strictest punishment for the accused, "he said.

Sakshi's father said he did not know anything about Sahil.

"I did not know any Sahil. I did not know if they were friends or they had a quarrel. I had not heard of him from her or any of her friends" he told ANI.

"During the police questioning, one of her friends told that they were friends but I did not know earlier," her father said.