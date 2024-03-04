Delhi HC To Hear Wrestlers' Plea Against WFI Elections

(Credits: Twitter)

The Delhi High Court is scheduled to hear a petition on Monday by Indian wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, and her husband Satyawart Kadian.

The athletes are seeking to annul and declare the recent Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections as illegal, citing violations of the Sports Code.

Wrestlers' argument

The petition, which has been listed before Justice Sachin Datta, argues that the elections conducted on December 21 were conducted in disregard of the Sports Code. They are urging the federation to halt any activities related to the sport until the matter is resolved.

Citing the broader implications of the federation's actions, the petition notes that many athletes beyond the petitioners have suffered due to the federation's practices, allegedly under the influence of its former president Brij Bhushan Singh.

Wrestlers vs WFI

Notably, the wrestlers were actively involved in the protest last year at Jantar Mantar, which called for the arrest of the then WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over allegations of sexual harassment against several female grapplers.

The plea now accuses the WFI of attempting to silence and sideline protesting athletes, impacting their international participation prospects.

Moreover, the petition calls for the ad-hoc committee to continue managing the WFI's daily affairs or, alternatively, for the appointment of a retired Supreme Court judge to oversee the federation's management.

WFI a 'habitual offender'

The wrestlers have labelled the WFI a "habitual offender" for consistently ignoring directives from the Sports Ministry and the ad-hoc committee, actions they claim have significantly hindered the career growth of Indian wrestlers.

Despite the Sports Ministry's directive for the WFI to cease its management functions and refrain from conducting trials or national events, the federation allegedly persisted in organising unauthorised trials and events.

The petition seeks for the court to invalidate the December 21 elections, labelling them as fundamentally flawed and conducted in stark violation of the sports code.