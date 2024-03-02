Viral Video: Wrestler Sangeeta Phogat Lifts Yuzvendra Chahal On Back & Spins Him Around During Jhalak Dikhla Jaa's Party

Sangeeta Phogat lifts Yuzvendra Chahal on her back | Credits: Twitter/Tadka Bollywood

Indian wrestler Sangeeta Phogat and Team India leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal were engaged in a fun moment during the Jhalak Dikhla Jaa party on Friday night, March 1.

Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma is among the top five finalists in the popular dance show. While Sangeeta Phogat has already been eliminated from the competition. Chahal has been quite supportive for his wife throughout her journey in the dance show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa as he has requested his fans to vote for her through posts and videos on social media.

In a viral video, Sangeeta Phogat can be seen lifting Yuzvendra Chahal on her back and twirling him before Indian bowler requested the wrestler to land him as his head was seemingly spinning.

Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma is one of the top favourites to win the ongoing season of the Jhalak Dikhla Jaa and the final episode of the show will be live telecasted on Sony TV tonight (Saturday).

However, Dhanashree will face stiff competition popular TV actor Shoaib Ibrahim and former Indian Idol winner Sreerama Chandra in the final of Jhalal Dikhla Jaa Grand Finale. Chahal's wife is a wildcard contestants but managed to make to the top 5 in the popular dance show.

Yuzvendra Chahal excluded from the BCCI Central Contract

Indian leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has been excluded from the latest Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Central Contract for players. The 32-year-old was in the previous central contract list, with a annual retainership of INR 1 crore.

Chahal was last seen in action during the T20I series against West Indies in July. He was with India squad for the South Africa tour but didn't get a match during entire tour. The 32-year-old was not picked for the Asia Cup and ODI World Cup squads.

Chahal will be returning to action in the upcoming IPL 2024, representing Rajasthan Royals. Jaipur-based franchise acquired the services of Yuzvendra Chahal in the IPL 2022 auction.

The veteran Indian spinner is the leading wicket-taker in IPL, with 187 wickets, including a fifer and 6 four-wicket hauls, at an average of 21.68 and with an economy rate of 7.66 in 145 matches.