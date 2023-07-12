Defending Wimbledon Champion Elena Rybakina Knocked Out By Ons Jabeur In The Quarter Finals

Ons Jabeur defeated defending Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina in the quarterfinal at Centre Court. In a repeat of last year's final, Jabuer came from a set down to record a facile victory over Kazakhstani. In a reverse of last year's final, Jabeur defeated Elena Rybakina 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-1.

Jabeur will now face world No. 2 and current Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka in the semi-final.