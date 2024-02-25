 Deepika Kumari Clinches 2 Golds On Returning To Global Stage After 14 Months
Archer Deepika Kumari bagged 2 golds in Asia Cup Leg 1 in Iraq, Baghdad as she returned to international stage after 14 months.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, February 25, 2024, 09:46 PM IST
article-image
Deepika Kumari. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Former world number one archer Deepika Kumari returned to winning ways 14 months after embracing motherhood as she bagged two gold in India's rich haul of 14 medals at the Asia Cup Leg 1 in Baghdad, Iraq on Sunday.

Indian archers dominated the field on the final day, winning all the seven finals. They also won three silver medals. Overall, India ended with 10 gold medals, three silver and one bronze.

The three-time Olympian, Deepika defeated Simranjeet Kaur 6-2 to pocket the recurve women's title, her first title since June 2022. She last won a medal in the World Cup Stage 3 where she had bagged a team silver.

She helped the women's team overcame Uzbekistan 5-4 (24*-24) in a tight shoot-off finish en route her second gold.

Indian men's and mixed team steamroll Bangladesh:

Recurve men's team and mixed team beat Bangladesh in one-sided finals for two more gold. While the men's team won in straight sets 6-0, the mixed pair dropped on set to win 6-2. Dhiraj Bommadevara clinched the men's title, defeating his senior Army colleague Tarudeep Rai 7-3.

Prathamesh Jawkar claimed the compound individual title, pipping teammate Kushal Dalal 146-144. Parneet Kaur prevailed over Fatemeh Hemmati of Iran 138-135 to secure the compound women's title.

