DC vs UP W, WPL 2024: Radha Yadav, Openers Flatten Warriorz As Capitals Register Their 1st Win

Delhi Capitals openers Shafali Varma and skipper Meg Lanning inflicted a nine-wicket thrashing on UP Warriorz in what was the 4th match of WPL 2024 on Monday at the Chinnaswamy Stadium of Bengaluru. The Warriorz' batting unit went nowhere as they managed only 119 in their stipulated 20 overs, with Radha Yadav picking up up 4 scalps.

It was Lanning, who won the toss against her Australian successor and counterpart Alyssa Healy. Healy, however, was amongst the only batters in the top four along with Grace Harris to reach double figures, but failed to convert it into a substantial score. The 12th over of the innings saw the Warriorz succumb to 57-6.

Shweta Sehrawat's 42-ball 45 gave some impetus to what looked like a failing innings throughout. Marizanne Kapp and Radha Yadav did significant damage as they shared 7 wickets between them, with the latter's slow left-arm bowling yielding figures of 4-0-20-4.

Dinesh Vrinda gives Meg Lanning reprieve early in the innings:

With the Warriorz defending only a small total of 119, their issues compounded in the 3rd over when Gouher Sultana dropped a regulation chance off Lanning. Varma dominated the powerplay as the Capitals finished at 63-0 in 6 overs.

The 11th over of the innings saw Healy miss a stumping off Sophie Ecclestone's bowling, followed by Kiran Navgire giving Varma giving a 2nd let-off. Varma reached her half-century in only 36 deliveries. Ecclestone eventually got Lanning immediately after her half-century. Jemimah Rodrigues strode out to hit the winning runs, leaving the Warriorz crestfallen.