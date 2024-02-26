WPL 2024: Stadium Volunteers Stop Mumbai Indians Fans From Waving Team Flag During Match Against Gujarat Giants; Watch Video

Stadium volunteers taking away Mumbai Indians' flags during match against Gujarat Giants | Credits: Twitter

During the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 match between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians, an off-field incident took place at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, February 25.

The stadium was filled with a large number of Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants fans who had come to show support for their favourite teams and players. However, Mumbai Indians’ fans had an unpleasant experience as stadium volunteers forcefully refrained them from waving the team flag.

A Mumbai Indians supporter took to his X handle (formerly Twitter) and alleged that stadium volunteers were threatening them for waving the team flag.

“Here for the #WPL game between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians and these volunteers are forcing to remove the Mumbai Indians Flag and Giving us threats.” Piyush Nathani wrote on X.

In the same tweet, X user shared the video of a stadium volunteer where he was saying, “You can record it (the match). But today, this stadium is serving as a home ground for Gujarat Giants and you are not supposed to have this Mumbai Indians flag.

Another X user shared a video where a stadium volunteer was taking away Mumbai Indians' flags.

As per the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 fixture, it was a home game of Gujarat Giants against Mumbai Indians at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. All the five teams will play home and away format despite the tournament taking place across two venues, Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium and Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Mumbai Indians register two straight wins in WPL 2024

The defending champions Mumbai Indians registered their second straight victory of WPL 2024 campaign with a five-wicket over Gujarat Giants in Bengaluru on Sunday.

With a target of 127, Mumbai Indians chased it down with 1.5 overs to spare. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur hit the winning runs to take the team through the finishing line. Kaur played an unbeaten captain knock of 46 off 41 balls, while Amelia Kerr and Nat Sciver-Brunt scored 31 and 22, respectively.

Shabnim Ismail (3/18) and Amelia Kerr (4/17) showcased their brilliance with the ball to restrict Gujarat Giants to 126/9 in 20 overs.

Mumbai Indians will be next up against UP Warriorz on February 28, while Gujarat Giants will play on March 1, both at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.