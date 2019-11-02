Day of upsets: Man City escape; Barca-Bayern stunned

Valencie: Lionel Messi scored again but was helpless to prevent Barcelona conceding three goals in seven minutes on Saturday as Levante stormed to a surprise 3-1 victory in La Liga.

Messi converted a first-half penalty at the City of Valencia Stadium for his sixth goal in five games only for Levante to stun the defending champions with an incredible treble shortly after the hour. Jose Campana and Borja Mayoral scored in the 61st and 63rd minutes before Nemanja Radoja added a third in the 68th to finish Barca off and give Real Madrid the chance to move top of the table later on Saturday. Levante climb to eighth.

After seven consecutive wins in all competitions, Barcelona arrived in Valencia as overwhelming favourites to cement their place at the summit, particularly given the irresistable form of Messi.

His goal here was the 500th of his career with his left foot and it looked likely to give Ernesto Valverde's team another three points until bedlam ensued in the second half.

To make matters worse for Barca, Luis Suarez was forced off in the 41st minute with an injury to his right calf and would now appear to be a doubt for Tuesday's Champions League game at home to Slavia Prague.

Levante started well and Barcelona were fortunate to escape a ragged few minutes that included Suarez being booked for a foul committed by Arthur Melo. Referee Hernandez Hernandez corrected his error after being made aware by VAR.

The chaos continued as Campana looked certain to score only for Clement Lenglet to make an excellent block before Gerard Pique and Arturo Vidal comically conceded a corner after leaving a bouncing ball for each other.

Barcelona settled, long periods of possession finding a successful outlet down the left where Nelson Semedo twice slipped Antoine Griezmann in behind right-back Jorge Miramon, who then conceded the penalty.

This time it was Semedo who broke clear and Miramon clipped the defender's heal, allowing Messi to sweep the spot-kick high into the corner, even if replays suggested Griezmann had been offside in the build-up.

-- Bayern’s worst defeat --

Niko Kovac admitted his future as Bayern Munich coach hung in the balance Saturday after their 5-1 thrashing at Eintracht Frankfurt -- the club's heaviest Bundesliga defeat for 10 yearsayern are now four points behind leaders Moenchengladbach after their biggest league loss since a humiliating 5-1 drubbing in April 2009 at Wolfsburg.

That defeat a decade ago eventually cost Jurgen Klinsmann his job as Bayern boss and Kovac could face a similar fate as Frankfurt shredded 10-man Bayern after defender Jerome Boateng was sent off after nine minutes.

Kovac has been in charge since June 2018, winning the league and cup double last season, but could only offer a glum "I don't know" when asked about his future.

"After the red card, everything went out the window," a bitterly disappointed Kovac told Sky.

"Nevertheless, that shouldn't have happened to us and it's not what we expect from ourselves.

-- Man City escape --

Southampton had lost 3-1 at City in the League Cup on Tuesday, a result that came just days after their 9-0 league thrashing by Leicester.

Few expected anything but another defeat for Saints, but they took the lead in the 13th minute when City keeper Ederson spilled Stuart Armstrong's shot and Ward-Prowse was on hand to slot home from close-range.

Aguero struck in the 70th minute when the club's record goalscorer converted Walker's low cross. With the momentum finally on their side, City won it in the 86th minute as Walker pounced after goalkeeper Alex McCarthy failed to deal with Angelino's cross.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted Manchester United had taken a "step back" after their mini-revival came to a crashing halt as Josh King's strike gave Bournemouth the points at Dean Court.

Solskjaer's men had not won away from home since March until 10 days ago, but three consecutive wins on the road at Partizan Belgrade, Norwich and Chelsea hinted at a turning point for the Norwegian.