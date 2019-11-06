Davis Cup: Mahesh Bhupathi ‘believes’ he is still captain, AITA indifferent

Kolkata: Mahesh Bhupathi might refuse to accept that he has been replaced as India's non-playing captain for the Davis Cup tie against Pakistan, but the All India Tennis Association (AITA) on Wednesday made it clear that the decision to name Rohit Rajpal captain for the game stands.

The AITA on Monday named Rajpal, a former India player and Chairman of the national tennis federation's selection panel, as the captain after Bhupathi refused to travel to Pakistan citing security concerns for the Davis Cup Asia/Oceania Group I tie.

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) shifted the game from Islamabad to a neutral venue but that hasn't seen any change in plan as far as AITA is concerned.

The issue started with Rohan Bopanna tweeting on Tuesday that he was surprised by the national federation's decision: “To everyone so concerned for my thoughts and comments. All I know is from a phone call with Mr. Chaterjee (AITA Secretary General Hironmoy Chatterjee) on Monday where I was told that Rohit is replacing me as captain because I wasn't comfortable going to Pakistan (love the country been there before -- not this time)," Bhupathi tweeted on Wednesday.

"I have not heard from the AITA since Monday or after the ITF addressed the players concerns on venue and approved a neutral location -- so I am available and believe in am still captain unless I hear otherwise! Glad to "comment" when I know what I know," he added.

However, AITA secretary general Hironmoy Chatterjee clarified in response: "There won't be any change in captaincy as far as the Davis Cup with Pakistan is concerned. His contract was over in 2018. He made himself unavailable for the Pakistan tie so we replaced him," Chatterjee said.