David Price announces retirement from boxing

Former British and Commonwealth heavyweight champion, David Price, on Wednesday announced his retirement from boxing.

The 38 year old confirmed that he has drew curtains on his career after missing out from action following a loss at the hands of Derek Chisora at The O2 Arena in October 2019.

The Liverpudlian told 'BT Sport Boxing': "Well I haven't officially announced that I've retired, but I have. I'm not going to be fighting again. You won't see me in a boxing ring again, for a fight at least.

"That was only officially made up in my mind about six weeks ago."

"Age, 38.

"The hunger was no longer there. That's massive, which is why your elite fighters like Tyson, like Canelo, like AJ, they have got as much money as they will ever need.

"But that hunger is still there. That's because they are fighting for glory. The glory had gone in my career."

Price took up the sport professionally in 2009 after winning a bronze medal in the Beijing Olympic games in 2008 as an amateur. He had also won gold at the 2006 Commonwealth Games and 2008 EU Championship, and three ABA titles- all in the super heavy weights division.

Published on: Wednesday, October 06, 2021, 10:26 PM IST