Darren Lehmann quits social media after derogatory tweets from hacked Twitter account

New Delhi: Former Australia batsman Darren Lehmann was able to get his Twitter account restored on Tuesday, but the cricketer has now decided to take a break from social media, saying the hacking of his account took a toll on him.

In a series of tweets, Lehmann explained why he was taking a break from social media, and also termed the hackers' opinions as 'vile and horrendous'.

"Hi everyone, as you have probably noticed, last night while we were playing our BBL game, someone hacked my accounts and used it to spread some malicious and hurtful statements. The words and sentiments used were definitely ones that I do not endorse or promote," Lehmann tweeted.

"To see such vile and horrendous opinions used in my name has caused great upset to me and my family. I've decided to have a break from social media for the foreseeable future. I appreciate your understanding and apologies to anyone who was unnecessary hurt or offended," he said in another tweet.

Concluding his statement, Lehmann thanked Cricket Australia and Big Bash League (BBL) franchise Brisbane Heat for helping him to get out of the situation.

"By those hacked tweets and posts. It has taken until this morning to have it resolved through Twitter despite me addressing it as soon as I become aware of it after the game. Thanks to the staff at Brisbane Heat and Cricket Australia for helping us through this awful experience," Lehmann tweeted.