Dani Morrison accidentally referred to as adult actress Dani Daniels by Pakistani commentator Bazid Khan, Watch what happened next

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, January 05, 2023, 04:57 PM IST
article-image
Adult actress Dani Daniels found herself in an uncompromising position this time on the sidelines of a cricket match. The ongoing 2nd Test between Pakistan and New Zealand has been less of a contest betweeen bat and ball but sure provided humour off it.

While on air Pakistani commentator Bazid Khan had a oops moment when he accidently reffered to former Kiwi cricketer and now prominet commentator Danny Morrison as adult actress Dani Daniels. The clip of the moment went viral on social media.

The moment took place when Bazid was discussing the last-wicket partnership of more than 100 runs between Ajaz Patel and Matt Henry in the 1st innings of the 2nd Test between Pakistan and New Zealand. The adult actress replied to the tweet stating, "Put me in coach!"

Speaking of the Test match, on the fourth day of the second Test, Pakistan trailed New Zealand by 41 runs despite Saud Shakeel’s brilliant first Test century and Sarfaraz Ahmed’s explosive 78. In reply, New Zealand's innings were rocked by four wickets.

