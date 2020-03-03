Dance like nobody's watching: Thailand's women cricket team's impromptu jig in rain wins social media

As rain played spoilsport in the match against Pakistan in the Women's T20 World Cup, Thailand players entertained the crowd at the Sydney Showground Stadium as they broke into an impromptu dance-off.

Five players of the Thailand team were dancing to the tunes of Venga Boys' famous track 'We like to Party'.

Official handle of the T20 World Cup tweeted the video of the dance-off and captioned the post as: "During the rain delay, Thailand kept the fans entertained on the big screen with an impromptu dance-off Man dancing. Thank you for being part of #TheBigDance".