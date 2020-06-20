Czech Super Series Week 2 - T10: Prague CC Knights vs Prague Spartans Vanguards Paytm first games fantasy prediction

The sixth game of Group 2 of ECN Czech T10 Super Series league pits the Prague CC Knights vs Prague Spartans Vanguards on Sunday, June 21st at Velvary Cricket Stadium. Both teams will be looking to set the tone for the rest of their campaigns, with every match being crucial to the cause.

Here some details of PCN vs PSG Paytm Games Fantasy team predictions:

Probable XI: Prague CC Knights

S.Gopalkrishnan, J.Panilet, Panipichai, K.V.Balakrishnan, L.Selvan, V.Karthikeyan, N.Padmaraju, K.Gopalkrishnan, C.Croucher, J. Johnson, P.Kumar Sunkara, S.Joseph Neerolipadan

Top Key Picks Prague CC Knights -

K.Gopalkrishnan, N.Padmaraju, K.V.Balakrishnan, J. Johnson

Probable XI: Prague Spartans Vanguards

P.Bhalodiya, P.Ganesan, F.A.Shaik, G.Kumar, S.Reddy, S.Bhatia, S.Sengupta, N.Tyagi, K.Venkataswamy, A.Reddy, S.Wani

Top Key Picks Prague Spartans Vanguards -

P.Bhalodiya, S.Sengupta, S.Bhatla, N.Tyagi

Suggested Paytm First Games Fantasy Team

WK – S.Gopalkrishnan

Batsman - K.V.Balakrishnan, P.Bhalodiya, F.A.Shaik

All Rounder – K.Gopalkrishnan, N.Padmaraju, S.Sengupta, S.Bhatia

Bowler – J.Johnson, N.Tyagi, K.Venkataswamy

Best Captain Picks - K.Gopalkrishnan, S.Sengupta

Best Vice Captain Picks - S.Bhatia, K.V.Balakrishnan

With the rise of fantasy games the true winner is always the fan. Our goal is to create a hub for Fantasy Sports fans, which would help users in covering vast variety of factors and formats required for the matches. This would act as a one – stop – service for fantasy cricket audience to understand data, statistics and information for their needs. The data and statistics covered above is for understanding purposes, and is the hypothesis of how we believe the game would evolve. This may not be always correct and we recommend user discretion. Certain states in India do not allow online gaming and in the interest of our fans we suggest to have their respective local jurisdictional laws checked before playing fantasy games.