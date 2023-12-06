Cyclone Michaung: ‘No power in my locality’ - Ravichandran Ashwin expresses distress as floods hit Chennai

Ravichandran Ashwin | Credits: Twitter

Indian veteran bowler Ravichandran Ashwin has voiced concern over the situation in his locality as floods hit Chennai due to Cyclone Michaung. The cyclone has caused distress among the people in the capital of Tamil Nadu over the last couple of days.

Taking to his ‘X’ handle (formerly Twitter), Ashwin shared the situation of his locality which was reeling with power outage and raised concerns that the issue might have extended to various other places in Tamil Nadu.

The 37-year-old tweeted, “No power in my locality for more than 30 hours too. Guess thats the case in many places. Not Sure what options we have”

No power in my locality for

more than 30 hours too. Guess thats the case in many places.



Not Sure what options we have 🙏#ChennaiFloods https://t.co/gWArpwH3KI — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) December 5, 2023

Ravichandran Ashwin retweeted the post of another Chennai resident, who raised concern on power outage in an area near the Grand Mall in Tamil Nadu’s capital city. In an earlier tweet with regards to Chennai Floods, Ravichandran Ashwin urged to hang tight for one more day, stating, “Even if the rain stops, recovery is going to take a while."

Schools and offices closed due to Cyclone Michaung

Cyclone Michaung has wreaked havoc across several districts of Tamil Nadu, with Chennai being the post affected. It has been reported that the cyclonic storm has crossed south of Andhra Pradesh, making a landfall between 12:30 pm and 2:30 pm on Tuesday.

The Chennai Floods have given a really tough time for people of Tamil Nadu, with dozens losing their lives in various rain-related incidents caused by Cyclone Michaung. The authorities have directed schools, colleges and government offices in Chennai to shut as the floods have submerged the city. Private companies have asked their employees to work from home until the situation in the capital city of Tamil Nadu becomes normalized.