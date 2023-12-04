Cyclone Michaung: 'Hang Tight For Another Day Everyone' - R Ashwin, Rahane Express Concern Over Chennai Floods

Ravichandran Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane | Twitter

Indian cricket stalwarts Ravichandran Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane have expressed concern over the safety over the people in Chennai following torrential rains in Tamil Nadu's capital due to cyclone Michaung.

Both players took to microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter) to share their thoughts on the situation.

Ashwin tweeted, "Hang tight for another day everyone

Even if the rain stops, recovery is going to take a while. #ChennaiRains2023 #Michaung"

Rahane tweeted, "Wishing for the safety of everyone in Chennai and extending my gratitude to everyone working at ground zero!"

Michaung wrecks havoc in Chennai

Heavy rains along with strong winds have hit Chennai and its neighbourhoods on Monday due to cyclone Michaung.

The torrential rains in Chennai are expected to continue in the next 24 hours. Several part of the city have flooded with authorities closing schools and stopping flights and evacuating people from flooded areas.

There are several visuals that went viral on social media, where the cars were floating due to flooding. Earlier in the day, Indian wicketkeeper-batsman and Tamil Nadu captain Dinesh Karthik posted on X, appealing to people of Chennai to stay indoors and cooperate to get through this situation.

Karthik tweeted, "Chennai folks, please prioritize your safety and stay indoors - it's crucial during times like these. A big salute to all the officials working tirelessly to improve the situation. Let's all cooperate and get through this together."

Maheesh Theekshana prays safety of his 'second home'

Sri Lanka and Chennai Super Kings spinner Maheesh Theekshana has too expressed his distress over the situation in Chennai due to Cyclone Michuang. Taking to his X account, the 26-year-old became concern after watching footage from his 'second home'.

Theekshana wrote, "Just watched some concerning footage from my second home , Chennai. Sending all my love and prayers to everyone affected. Stay strong, stay safe. We're in this together."

Maheesh Theekshana was part of the Chennai Super Kings squad that won the IPL title in the last season. In 22 matches, he picked 23 wickets at an economy rate of 7.77. Theekshana was also among the list of players that have been retained by Chennai Super Kings for the upcoming IPL season.