 Cyclone Michaung: Heavy Rain Lashes Chennai, Parts Of Andhra Pradesh; Know Sea Situation, Storm Route & More
According to IMD, winds are expected to reach severe cyclonic levels, with maximum sustained speeds of 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph.

Aditi ThakurUpdated: Monday, December 04, 2023, 05:08 PM IST
Chennai and its neighbouring districts' routine lives were thrown out of gear due to continuous rain that hammered several parts of the city, causing floods | X

The deep depression over the Bay of Bengal was elevated to severe cyclonic storm Michaung at around 8:30 am on Monday morning, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather agency further predicted that the cyclonic storm would make landfall near Andhra Pradesh's Bapatla at about noon on December 5. Winds are expected to reach severe cyclonic levels, with maximum sustained speeds of 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph. 

Cyclone Michaung: know regions to be affected and the storm's route

Cyclone Michaung is the fourth tropical cyclone of the year in the Bay of Bengal. Due to the system, most of Tamil Nadu, southern Andhra Pradesh, and southern Odisha will witness severe rainfall. 

Cyclone Michaung is anticipated to bring heavy rains to southern Odisha and the state's coastal region. Between December 4-6, light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy showers is predicted over south coastal and adjoining south interior Odisha, with very heavy rainfall in the same areas on December 5.

Cyclone Michaung's expected sea situation

The sea situation is likely to be rough to very rough, with squally wind speeds reaching 35-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph along and off the Odisha coast on December 4 evening, increasing to 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph for the next 12 hours on December 5 evening.

Cyclone Michaung caused damage

Chennai and its neighbouring districts' routine lives were thrown out of gear due to continuous rain that hammered several parts of the city, causing floods. Also, heavy rains lashed parts of Andhra Pradesh and are predicted to last several days. Following the climatic conditions on Monday, the Andhra Pradesh government announced all schools to remain closed. The government of Tamil Nadu also declared a public holiday in four districts, including Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, and Kancheepuram.

Many portions of the state capital and the neighbouring districts of Kancheepuram, Chengalpet, and Tiruvallur were flooded despite the government's efforts to clear the stagnant water and inundation. In its latest bulletin, the meteorological office said rains would likely continue in these districts until late Monday. 

Preventative measures 

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has made 18 teams accessible to Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Puducherry, with ten more teams on standby. According to a statement from the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC), rescue and relief teams from the Coast Guard, Army, Navy, ships, and planes have been kept on standby. 

Chennai Cyclone Michaung: Runway At Chennai Airport Flooded, Several Flights Cancelled, Delayed...
article-image

