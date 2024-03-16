 CWG Gold Medallist Achinta Sheuli Expelled From Olympic Training Camp After Getting Caught Entering Women's Hostel Late Night
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsCWG Gold Medallist Achinta Sheuli Expelled From Olympic Training Camp After Getting Caught Entering Women's Hostel Late Night

CWG Gold Medallist Achinta Sheuli Expelled From Olympic Training Camp After Getting Caught Entering Women's Hostel Late Night

The disciplinary breach occurred on Thursday night. The 22-year-old, who competes in the men's 73kg weight class, was caught by security personnel, who made a video of the lifter.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, March 16, 2024, 05:53 PM IST
article-image

Commonwealth Games gold medallist weightlifter Achinta Sheuli has been expelled from the Paris Olympics preparatory camp after he was caught entering the women's hostel at night at NIS Patiala.

The disciplinary breach occurred on Thursday night. The 22-year-old, who competes in the men's 73kg weight class, was caught by security personnel, who made a video of the lifter.

"Obviously, such indiscipline will not be tolerated. Achinta was asked to leave the camp immediately," an Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWLF) official told PTI on condition of anonymity.

No investigation required due to video evidence

The Sports Authority of India and NIS Patiala Executive Director Vineet Kumar were immediately made aware of the incident. Since there was video evidence of the incident, SAI did not constitute an investigating panel.

"The video was sent to NIS Patiala ED Vineet Kumar and the SAI headquarters in New Delhi and IWLF was asked to remove Achinta from the camp," a SAI source said.

Read Also
Team India's Mental Conditioning Coach Paddy Upton To Help Men's Hockey Side At Paris Olympics
article-image

Sheuli out of Olympics race

Sheuli, who won the gold medal at the 2022 Birmingham CWG with a Games record, left the camp on Friday.

The facility in Patiala has separate hostels for men and women athletes. Currently, women boxers, athletes and wrestlers are stationed at the NIS.

This is not the first time the IWLF has taken strict action against a lifter for a disciplinary breach. CWG and Youth Olympics champion Jeremy Lalrinnunga was evicted from the national camp on grounds of indiscipline before.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CWG Gold Medallist Achinta Sheuli Expelled From Olympic Training Camp After Getting Caught Entering...

CWG Gold Medallist Achinta Sheuli Expelled From Olympic Training Camp After Getting Caught Entering...

'It Affected Me And My Family': Yuzvendra Chahal's Wife Dhanashree BREAKS Silence On Being TROLLED...

'It Affected Me And My Family': Yuzvendra Chahal's Wife Dhanashree BREAKS Silence On Being TROLLED...

WPL 2024: Delhi Capitals' Road To The Final

WPL 2024: Delhi Capitals' Road To The Final

SRH's Road To IPL 2024: Can Pat Cummins Revive Orange Army's Fortunes After Winning Everything In...

SRH's Road To IPL 2024: Can Pat Cummins Revive Orange Army's Fortunes After Winning Everything In...

Rajat Dalal Vs Rajveer Sisodia FIGHT Doesn't Take Place In Bahadurgarh; Haryana Police Vows 'Strict...

Rajat Dalal Vs Rajveer Sisodia FIGHT Doesn't Take Place In Bahadurgarh; Haryana Police Vows 'Strict...